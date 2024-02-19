Bomb Unit Investigates Suspicious Item in Westwood

Winnipeg police investigated a suspicious item overnight in Westwood, but deemed it not to be explosive.

Officers were called to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Rouge Road at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a suspicious item.

Police treated the item as an improvised explosive device (IED) and safely contained the area until the bomb unit could arrive.

At around 12:40 a.m. Monday, the item was found to have not contained any explosive materials.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Winnipeg police say when a suspicious device or package is found, the public should call 911 immediately and not approach it.