Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie.

Police were called to the area near Road 20 West on Monday for a report of someone laying in the median ditch. Officers arrived to find a 59-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation deceased.

Debris from a vehicle was strewn across the highway, indicating that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run. An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Police have determined the vehicle involved was a gloss black Toyota, which will have significant damage to the driver side mirror and front fender.

Police have also learned, based on the damage to the vehicle, that the man was walking westbound at the time of the crash.

RCMP are asking anyone who has seen a vehicle with damage matching the description, or anyone who has information related to the incident, to call Portage RCMP at (204) 857-4445.