Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Justin Courtney

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Justin Courtney for the 2024 season.

Courtney has spent most of his career in the New York Mets’ organization, with a brief stint in the Los Angeles Angels’ system. He finished the 2023 campaign with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League – a Major League Baseball Partner League.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Angels as a free agent after five seasons at the University of Main. In his career with the Black Bears, Courtney posted a 12-17 record and a 3.92 earned run average.

“I’m excited to get an experienced arm like Justin’s in the bullpen,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “He’s a guy who has a fastball in the mid-90s with a really effective breaking pitch. He’s got a significant amount of time in Double-A and put up very respectable numbers. We expect big things from him.”

Winnipeg now has 13 players under contract for the 2024 season.