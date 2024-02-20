Keystone Centre in Brandon Undergoing Arena Seat Replacement

Brandon’s Keystone Centre is getting a makeover with new arena seats in Westoba Place.

The modernization of the Westoba Place seating will transform the fan experience for those who attend the many events held at the venue each year, including Manitoba Ag Days, Dakota Nation Winterfest, the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair, concerts, and the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings.

“We are excited to continue creating a first-class experience for all of our guests at Westoba Place,” said Connie Lawrence, general manager of the Keystone Centre.

“From new rink boards to a state-of-the-art centre-hung scoreboard, this seat replacement project further elevates the comfort and enjoyment of the current fan experience, and aims to create a new, premium experience available to a larger number of fans than ever before.”

The Keystone Centre is working with TBD Architecture + Urban Planning and OCL on the project.

Funding for the upgrades is coming through a grant from the province’s Arts, Culture, and Sport in Community Fund, which was awarded in March of 2023.