Driver Flees Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Oak Bluff

Manitoba RCMP used a police dog on Monday to track down the driver in a multi-vehicle crash near Oak Bluff.

Police say it happened at around 7 p.m. on Highway 3 when a pickup truck collided with the rear of another southbound vehicle.

The crash caused the second vehicle to be pushed into the northbound lane, where it collided with a northbound vehicle,

Five people in the southbound vehicle, aged 20, 22, 26, 27 and 30, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old male driver of the northbound vehicle wasn’t injured.

The 32-year-old Sanford woman driving the pickup truck took off on foot after her vehicle entered the ditch.

RCMP used a police dog to locate the woman in a nearby field, where she was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm. Police say she wasn’t dressed for the weather and had been outdoors for more than 90 minutes. She remains in hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate.