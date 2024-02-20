Manitoba Mountie Charged with Driving Offence in Winnipeg Crash

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged following a high-speed pursuit in Winnipeg last summer.

The officer was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle on August 1, 2023, when the driver sped away.

The officer observed the vehicle travelling eastbound on Inkster Boulevard where it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Keewatin Street. The male driver of the first vehicle and the two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit was brought in due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The IIU determined the officer pursued the vehicle with speeds of 200 km/h through a residential area.

“These speeds, coupled with the fact the officer did not make any attempt to mitigate the inherent risks of the pursuit, thus failing to comply with police policy, resulted in her not complying with Sec. 106(4) of the Highway Traffic Act,” the IIU said.

RCMP Const. Laurie Krulicki has been charged with failure to drive with due regard to safety.

The matter is now before the courts and no further information was released.