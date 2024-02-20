Province Begins Ice-Cutting on the Red River

The Manitoba government has begun its annual ice-cutting program on the Red River to alleviate potential seasonal ice jams.

Crews started their work on Monday from Selkirk to Netley Marsh and it’s expected to be complete by March 15.

The ice-jam mitigation program was launched in 2006 to reduce the risk of flooding caused by ice jams on the lower Red River and other rivers.

Remote-controlled ice-cutting units and three Amphibex icebreakers are used each year to cut and break approximately 28 kilometres of ice on the river for an approximate width of 100 metres.

Notices will be posted in areas where the ice-cutting machines are operating. River users are advised to stay off the ice where notices are posted or where evidence of recent ice cutting is apparent. Ice fishers are also reminded to remove huts or other materials in the areas where the ice-mitigation program is taking place.