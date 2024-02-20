Woman Charged in South Winnipeg Break-In Spree

Winnipeg police have charged a woman after a series of multiple break-ins in the south end of the city.

Between October 2023 and February 2024, police say more than a dozen break-ins occurred in the south Pembina Highway area.

Numerous residential garages and vehicles were broken into. Eight vehicles were stolen and recovered, and two attempted thefts resulted in defeated ignitions. Tools, cash and clothing were stolen from the garages and vehicles. More than $15,000 worth of stolen property was taken.

Police say an apartment complex on Dalhousie Drive with over 100 tenant mailboxes was broken into on nine separate occasions. Mail containing credit cards and cheques was stolen, and the repeated repairs cost approximately $80,000. The stolen credit cards and bank cards were subsequently used to make various purchases.

On February 15, police executed a search warrant at a home nearby in the 100 block of Newdale Avenue.

Kineisha Jawbone, 23, of Winnipeg was arrested. Police also discovered more stolen property linked to additional break-enter and theft reports.

Jawbone has been charged with 69 break-and-enter and theft-related offences.