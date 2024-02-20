Man Arrested, Drugs Seized in Tuxedo Raid

Winnipeg police arrested a man in Tuxedo over the weekend who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police descended on a suite in the 200 block of Edgeland Boulevard on Sunday night, where the suspect attempted to flee from officers.

The man was found to have cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax bars, bear spray, cash and a cell phone.

The estimated combined value of the drugs and cash seized was around $12,000.

Jarred Clifford Tubman, 33, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.