WINNIPEG — One person died overnight in a house fire in the Old St. Vital area.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 100 block of Vivian Avenue at around 4:18 a.m. to find smoke coming from a multi-family residence.

The blaze was contained to a single suite and deemed under control just after 5 a.m.

Crews completed a search of the building and found one person deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates aren’t available.