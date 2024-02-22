Woman Charged After Funds Stolen from Manitoba Curling Club

Manitoba RCMP have charged the former treasurer of a curling club after she allegedly stole $30,000.

Mounties were notified on December 7, 2023, by the Carberry Curling Club, where it was reported the funds were stolen over the past year.

Police learned the suspect occupied the volunteer position of treasurer for the club when the funds were stolen.

The suspect left her position at the club but later paid back the funds using money from the RM of North Cypress-Langford, where she worked as the chief administrative officer.

The 36-year-old Carberry woman has been charged with theft over $5,000. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 in Brandon.