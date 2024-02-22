Ottawa Provides $16M for Housing in Downtown Winnipeg

A housing development in downtown Winnipeg is receiving $16 million from the federal government.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Winnipeg Thursday to make the announcement.

Through Ottawa’s Affordable Housing Fund, 214 new rental homes at 308 Colony Street will be built. The project includes 86 affordable homes for low-income and vulnerable Canadians, with more than 20 percent of all homes being barrier-free or barrier-adaptable for persons with disabilities.

Once finished, the development will include an outdoor greenspace terrace, gym, lounge, and laundry facilities, and ground-floor commercial spaces.

Construction is set to be completed by winter 2025 and create about 200 construction jobs.

“It is ambitious home building — like here in Winnipeg — that Canada needs to overcome our housing challenges and ensure every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Freeland.

Previous projects in the same area also received federal cash in recent years, including 290 Colony Street, where 119 new rental homes were built. At nearby 167 Colony Street, 110 new homes were completed with $25.6 million in funding.