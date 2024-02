Kings of Leon to Perform in Winnipeg on Sept. 5

Grammy award-winning rockers Kings of Leon are coming to Winnipeg in the fall.

The band is kicking off a world tour in support of their new album, Can We Please Have Fun.

Kings of Leon will perform at the Canada Life Centre on Thursday, September 5 with special guest Phantogram.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.