Three Charged Following Cocaine Trafficking Investigation

Winnipeg police have charged three people after an investigation into cocaine trafficking in the city.

Police began investigating in November 2023, which led to search warrants being executed on Tuesday of this week in the 1200 block of Pritchard Avenue and 200 block of Princess Street.

During the search, officers located two suspects in the Pritchard Avenue residence and a third in the Princess Street residence. All three were arrested without incident.

Police seized:

Approximately 2 kg of cocaine (estimated street value of $50,000)

Approximately 325 hydromorphone prescription pills (estimated street value of $6,500)

Approximately $60,000 in Canadian currency

Scales and packaging materials

Zennon Pierre Charles Bighetty, 26, and Jesse James Whyte, 28, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences and remain in custody.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg is also facing charges and was released to appear in court.