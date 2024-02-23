Bryan Baeumler Returning to Winnipeg Home + Garden Show

The Winnipeg Home + Garden Show will have a familiar face returning to the stage this spring.

HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler will be part of the lineup of leading home improvement, design, organization and gardening experts.

Baeumler, from “Island of Bryan,” will join celebrity home organizer Megan Golightly.

“We are thrilled to welcome back both of these fan favourites to Winnipeg,” said Kayla Donaldson, show manager for Marketplace Events, producers of Winnipeg Home + Garden Show.

“It’s that time of year where locals are itching to get started on indoor and outdoor home updates and we’ve got everything you need to jumpstart any project.”

The Winnipeg Home + Garden Show runs from April 4-7 at the RBC Convention Centre. Tickets are available online.