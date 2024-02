An all-new country music festival is coming to Winnipeg this summer.

The Country Rising Music Festival will play on Friday, July 26 at Blue Cross Park, home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Live performances include Brothers Osborne, Dallas Smith, The Reklaws, and Jade Eagleson.

The all-ages festival will also include craft food and retail vendors, outdoor game experiences, a line dancing area and bars with craft whiskey cocktails.

Tickets go on sale at noon today at CountryRisingFestWinnipeg.com.