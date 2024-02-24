Blue Bombers Re-Sign Kicker Sergio Castillo to One-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed American kicker Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract.

Castillo returns to the football club for a fourth season in 2024 in his third stint with Winnipeg after initially signing in 2015. He was acquired via trade during the 2021 campaign and then signed last May following his release by the Edmonton Elks.

The Texas native had a record-breaking 2023 season as he connected on 46 of 51 field goal attempts, with his 90.2 percentage establishing a new Blue Bombers standard. Castillo was a perfect 31 of 31 inside the 40-yard line; 15 of 20 in 40-plus attempts and four of 6 from 50 yards-plus, including a season-long of 53 yards.

He was 3 of 5 in the Western Final and then hit his only attempt in the Grey Cup, extending his streak in championship games to six after he went 5 of 5 in the Blue Bombers 2021 victory over Hamilton in the title game.