Winnipeg Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Vacant Industrial Building

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze Saturday night in a vacant multi-storey industrial building.

Crews were called to an area of Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North, just after 6:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from parts of the structure. Due to the dangerous conditions, crews weren’t able to enter the building. An aerial attack was launched using ladders and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone to direct water streams and locate hotspots.

The WFPS says the building was the subject of previous fires on July 4, 2023 and September 19, 2023. Following the July fire, the building was considered to be a complete loss and partially collapsed. Several other minor fires have occurred at the location since then.

No injuries were reported in Saturday’s fire, which remains under investigation.