Impaired Driver Arrested After Driving onto Sidewalk at Police Headquarters

Winnipeg police arrested an impaired driver Saturday afternoon after he literally drove up to their front door.

Police witnessed the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger drive onto the east sidewalk in front of their headquarters at 245 Smith Street at around 2:20 p.m.

Officers quickly approached the truck and demanded the driver exit the vehicle. At one point, he armed himself with a screwdriver.

Police broke the truck’s windows and used a Taser on the man to extract him from the vehicle, where he was taken into custody. He was transported to hospital in stable condition and medically cleared.

During the incident, both Smith Street and Graham Avenue were temporarily closed.

No damage to the building was sustained, and no additional injuries were reported.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges. He was also arrested for an outstanding unendorsed warrant in his name.

He remains in custody.