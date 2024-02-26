Sea Bears Sign Canadian Guard Alex Campbell

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed Canadian guard Alex Campbell for the upcoming CEBL season.

The four-year CEBL vet averages 11.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in a nine-year professional career that spans Spain, France, Finland and Canada.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city of Winnipeg and how they support the team, which is always a plus when playing in the CEBL,” Campbell said in a release.

“Outside of having the opportunity to play for coach Mike Taylor before, it was a no-brainer wanting to be a part of this organization.”

The Brampton, Ont. native excels on both sides of the ball, often ranking among his team leaders in various offensive and defensive statistical categories.

The Sea Bears open training camp on Monday, May 13 at Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg.