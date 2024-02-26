HSC’s ‘Champion Child’ Raises $34K for Children’s Hospital

WINNIPEG — A 10-year-old Winkler boy is being lauded for raising big bucks for the HSC Children’s Hospital.

Pacey Wall was the 2023 ‘Champion Child’ and his efforts have landed the hospital $34,000 in donations.

Wall lives with intestinal failure and has needed more than 35 surgeries at HSC Children’s Hospital. He’s been in and out of the emergency department and on wards since complications first arose at age three.

“I have spent hundreds of days and nights at Children’s Hospital and whenever I’m there the surgeons, doctors, nurses and Child Life specialists take the very best care of me,” said Wall. “I want to make sure all kids get all the care they need to have better futures.”

Wall has spent the last year as Champion Child for Manitoba, speaking on behalf of 140,000 other children who need the Children’s Hospital each year. He has attended more than 40 events to share his story.

On Monday, he presented both the HSC Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHRIM) teams with a $17,000 cheque each, for a total of $34,000.

The money he raised will purchase four Rigid Laparoscopic Telescopes for the pediatric surgical department at Children’s Hospital. The tools visualize the contents of the abdomen and thoracic cavity to allow for diagnosis and treatment of various conditions.

“Pacey is making a difference by improving the experience for other children who need surgery,” said Dr. Richard Keijzer, pediatric surgery lead, HSC Children’s Hospital. “Having the right equipment for procedures makes sure our teams can continue providing the best care possible for all kids.”

The 2024 Champion Child will be named on March 14 through the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba social media channels.