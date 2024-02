Singer-songwriter Jann Arden and comedian Rick Mercer are coming to Winnipeg this spring.

The two will play the Centennial Concert Hall on May 17 as part of the Will They or Won’t They Tour.

The nationwide tour will feature Arden and Mercer in a free-wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion that will have audiences cheering on the two Canadian icons.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. through CentennialConcertHall.com.