Police Investigating Homicide in Daniel McIntyre Area

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found badly injured Sunday in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Police responded to the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., where they found the injured victim. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, of St. Theresa Point First Nation.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation is continuing by the police homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS