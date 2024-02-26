Man Suffers Collapsed Lung, Fractured Ribs During Police Arrest

Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was injured during an arrest by Winnipeg police.

The IIU was notified of the incident that occurred early Saturday morning in the area of Logan Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers spotted a suspect driving a stolen vehicle and followed him until he stopped in the 1900 block of McDermot Avenue, where he fled on foot.

Police briefly chased the man and had to use force to take him into custody. The suspect soon complained of soreness in his chest, left ribs, leg and back. He was taken to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg for treatment, where it was confirmed he had suffered a collapsed lung and fractured ribs.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.