Man Shoots at Police, Sets Fire in St. Vital Home

Winnipeg police and emergency crews dealt with a series of events Monday while trying to execute an arrest warrant in St. Vital.

Officers were in the 100 block of Worthington Avenue at around 12:25 p.m. to arrest a man with multiple warrants.

Police attempted to speak with the suspect, but he refused to come to the door. He then fired a gun at police from within the home, but no injuries were reported.

Additional police were called to the scene and a nearby school was placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution.

Smoke started coming from the single-storey residence at around 2:30 p.m., prompting firefighters to respond.

The man exited the home a short time later and continued to disregard police commands. Officers fired a bean bag round at the suspect and took him into custody. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

The fire was deemed under control by just after 3 p.m.

The 44-year-old man is facing charges, including five outstanding warrants.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the matter as a result of the deployment of the bean bag gun.