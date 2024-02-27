Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Tasker Strobel for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel for the 2024 season.

Strobel served as the Goldeyes’ closer in 2022. His 21 saves that season ranked second in the American Association and were tied for the fourth-most in club history. The 28-year-old finished the season with a 2-3 record and a 3.42 earned run average in 53 appearances and represented the Goldeyes at the All-Star Game in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Having the opportunity to bring Tasker back to Winnipeg is a win-win situation for all of us,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “Tasker loved his time in Winnipeg and although I wasn’t with the team then, I’m sure the organization and fans loved having him. He’s excited to help us win a championship and is as determined as ever.”

Strobel’s career record stands at 8-14 with a 4.51 ERA and 31 saves. He has averaged just under one strikeout per inning pitched.

Winnipeg now has 14 players under contract for the 2024 season.