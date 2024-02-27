$9M in Suspected Cocaine Seized at Winnipeg’s Airport

Border agents at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport have made the largest drug seizure of its kind at a prairie airport.

The discovery of more than $9 million of suspected cocaine was made on February 9, when border agents examined two unclaimed suitcases. The luggage was from a flight originating outside of Canada.

Officers found 60 individually wrapped packages of the drugs, weighing approximately 165 lbs.

“Every day through the vigilance, expertise, and commitment of CBSA officers, we are combatting the smuggling of illegal narcotics into Canada and disrupting international crime networks,” said Greg Valentine, director, intelligence and enforcement operations division, CBSA Prairie Region.

The narcotics were transferred to the Manitoba RCMP and no additional information is available.