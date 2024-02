Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of 19-year-old River Harper in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on February 7.

Investigators had released surveillance photos of two suspects earlier in the month, asking the public for help identifying them.

Jadar Morrison, 20, and Jrayden Monias, 21, have since been apprehended and charged with manslaughter.

Monias was arrested on Monday in Island Lake, Manitoba.

Both men remain in custody.