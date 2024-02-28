Manitoba Easing Requirements for Former Nurses to Return to Workforce

WINNIPEG — The province is making it easier for former nurses to return to the workforce by temporarily lifting certain limitations.

The interim changes, including a reduction in the number of recent practice hours required for reinstatement, will be applied across three nursing regulatory colleges.

“We need every trained nurse in Manitoba to be working in health care to deliver the quality of care that Manitobans deserve,” said Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

“This announcement, which is the result of collaboration with the nursing colleges, will help nurses who have left the profession to return with the knowledge, experience and mentorship our health system needs.”

The changes will ensure former licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses who worked in Manitoba’s health-care system in the last five years and were in good standing have a faster, more flexible pathway to return to their profession.

Asagwara says provisions remain in place to protect the quality of care and responsibility for patient safety.

The nursing regulatory colleges part of the initiative include the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, College of Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba, and College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Manitoba.

Asagwara added that regulatory amendments making the changes permanent are expected to be in place this spring. Individuals who return to the workforce under the interim approach will continue to be eligible to practise at that time.

Former nurses who are interested in returning to the public health-care system are asked to contact the regulatory college associated with their profession.

Watch Wednesday’s announcement: