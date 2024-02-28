Sea Bears Sign Point Guard Mason Bourcier

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed Canadian point guard Mason Bourcier for the upcoming 2024 CEBL season.

Bourcier returns to the league for his fourth year after spending the winter with the Manchester Giants of the British Basketball League.

“I am excited to play for an amazing fan base and to work with the coaching staff and organization that is centred around player experience and development,” Bourcier said in a release.

Bourcier played three seasons in the CEBL through the league’s developmental program. Before graduating from Trinity Western University in 2023, he broke the Canada West record for triple-doubles and currently holds the title for single-season assists per game. In his senior season, he averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists en route to a First Team All-Star selection.

Bourcier becomes the third Canadian signed by the Sea Bears this season, after Chad Posthumus and Alex Campbell.