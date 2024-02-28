Custodians in Seine River School Division End Strike

Custodians working in the Seine River School Division have reached a new tentative agreement with their employer.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says the improved offer ends a strike, which began on February 10.

“The bargaining committee always knew that a deal could be reached at the bargaining table, and with the assistance of a conciliator, that was achieved,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “It’s just unfortunate that these MGEU members had to take strike action for that to happen.”

Members will see general wage increases from about 16 percent to just over 20 percent over the four-year agreement, which will be in effect from July 2021 to June 2025.

Other highlights of the agreement include increases in overtime and callout provisions, long-service allowance, as well as family-related leave.