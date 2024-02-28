Home » News » Contraband Worth $135K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

February 28, 2024 9:52 AM | News


Stony Mountain Institution

Stony Mountain Institution (WIKIPEDIA)

Officials at Stony Mountain Institution seized more than $135,000 in contraband in the facility last week.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the seizure was made on February 19 and included cocaine, USB card readers, a cell phone and accessories.

The items were found by vigilant staff members in the maximum-security unit of the prison, located north of Winnipeg.

“The Correctional Service of Canada is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the CSC said in a release.


