Cage The Elephant to Play Winnipeg Show in August

American rock band Cage The Elephant is bringing their 45-date North American tour to Winnipeg this summer.

The tour, in support of their new album entitled Neon Pill, will make a stop at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, August 10.

Opening acts include Young The Giant and Bakar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.