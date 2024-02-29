Gimli RCMP Searching for Suspect Following Shooting

Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a report of a shooting in Gimli on Thursday.

Police are calling it an isolated incident that began at a residence in the community. No injuries were reported.

Local schools and municipal buildings were locked down at around 1 p.m. as a precaution.

Police say the suspect, who is known to the residents of the home, fled the scene.

Mounties are patrolling the area.

Residents are asked to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity to police.