Driver Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash in the Maples

WINNIPEG — A woman died Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in the Maples.

The collision happened at around 6 a.m. and sent the driver to hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the crash doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).