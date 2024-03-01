Brandon Police Officer Charged with Assault, Theft

A Brandon police officer has been charged following the investigation into an incident on September 3, 2023.

The Independent Investigation Unit began looking into an allegation of assault and theft by an on-duty officer against two people.

“During the incident, the officer was alleged to have grabbed an adult male and forced him onto the hood of a police car, and knocked a cell phone to the ground out of the hands of another male,” the IIU said.

The officer then allegedly took the phone.

Const. Darwin Raga was released on a summons February 26. He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of theft under $5,000.