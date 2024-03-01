Gimli Shooting Suspect Believed to Be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a suspect wanted in a Gimli shooting on Thursday could be in Winnipeg.

Police issued a warrant for Joseph Henderson, 28, of Fort Alexander on Friday.

Henderson is wanted after allegedly shooting at two people during a dispute at a home on Lake Avenue in Gimli.

The two victims, a 55-year-old woman from Fisher River Cree Nation, and a 27-year-old man from Kinonjeoshtegon (Jackhead) First Nation, fled the scene and weren’t injured.

Officers met with the victims and attended to the residence where the incident occurred. Police took a 32-year-old woman from Kinonjeoshtegon (Jackhead) First Nation into custody after spotting an unsecured firearm in the home. The gun isn’t believed to be the one used in the shooting. The woman was taken to the local RCMP detachment, but declined to speak with police.

Officers patrolled the area, but couldn’t locate the suspect.

Henderson has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and numerous firearms-related offences. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach Henderson and call Gimli RCMP at (204) 642-5106 if they know his whereabouts.