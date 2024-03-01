Manitoba Spring Flood Risk Low-to-Moderate

WINNIPEG — Manitoba flood forecasters are calling for a low-to-moderate risk of spring flooding this year.

The province’s first flood outlook of the season was released on Friday, indicating a minimal flooding risk for the Red River and tributaries including the Roseau River and the Pembina River.

“Normal- to below-normal soil moisture at freeze-up and normal- to well-below-normal winter precipitation for most Manitoba basins have contributed to the low-to-moderate risk of spring flooding across the province,” officials said.

“Water levels are expected to remain below dikes and community or individual flood protection levels. However, the risk of flooding may change depending on weather conditions including amount of precipitation between now and the spring melt.”

The spring flooding risk is low for the Assiniboine, Souris and Qu’Apelle Rivers and in northern Manitoba including the Saskatchewan and Carrot Rivers.

The province says under normal and favourable future weather events, the Red River Floodway isn’t expected to be operated this year. The Shellmouth Reservoir is being operated to reduce the risk of flooding downstream on the Assiniboine River.

A winter storm expected to hit the Red River Valley this weekend could bring between 20 to 30 cm of snow in some areas. Depending on the system’s intensity and the future melting rate, it could raise the flood threat in the next outlook, which will be released in late March.

Read the full 2024 spring flood outlook report below:

February 2024 Flood Outlook Report by ChrisDca on Scribd