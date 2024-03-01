Spud-Tacular Celebrations: Potato Week Returns

WINNIPEG — The potato is getting an entire week to feel like the rockstar vegetable that it is.

Peak of the Market kicks off Potato Week today, which runs until March 10. More than 50 restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration by featuring creative potato-based dishes on their menu.

“Potato Week is a fantastic opportunity to promote local restaurants while highlighting the hard work of Manitoba potato growers,” said Pamela Kolochuk, CEO of Peak of the Market Ltd.

“Manitoba produces a variety of different types of table potatoes: reds, yellows, whites, russets, creamers, and fingerlings. By participating in Potato Week, you’re supporting the dedicated individuals that help fill half the plate of North Americans with fresh, high-quality vegetables.”

Participating restaurants extend beyond Winnipeg to include spud-savoury dishes in Brandon, Niverville and Selkirk. From classic baked potatoes and comforting poutine to innovative creations like potato donuts, potato wontons, and even a potato cocktail, every palate will find a taste for spuds.

Leading up to the event, Peak of the Market donated more than 5,000 lbs of Manitoba-grown potatoes to local restaurants for chefs to craft into their culinary creations.

The public can vote on their favourite potato dishes and see a full list of restaurants taking part by visiting potatoweek.com.