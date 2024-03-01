Winnipeg to Host Tacos and Tequila Festival in July

WINNIPEG — A one-day event featuring tacos, tequila and throwback hip-hop music will have Winnipeggers on their feet this summer.

The inaugural Tacos and Tequila Festival is coming to Blue Cross Park (home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes) on Saturday, July 27.

The festival will showcase live performances from such musical acts as Lil Jon, Chingy, Chamillionaire, Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, DJ Ashton Martin and others yet to be announced.

The 18+ event will not only feature the best of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop but the city’s best taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, a tequila tasting lounge, lucha libre wrestling, chihuahua beauty pageant, sales and queso competition, art installations, photo-ops and other activations.

The festival has previously set up shop in Kansas City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls.

The Winnipeg event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through tacosandtequilawinnipeg.com.