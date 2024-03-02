KidSport, Winnipeg Sea Bears Partner to Empower Youth in Sports

The Winnipeg Sea Bears and KidSport Manitoba have forged a new partnership to assist youth in playing basketball with the financial barrier.

The Sea Bears are KidSport Manitoba’s Basketball Champion. Collaborating with KidSport, the goal is to raise $10,000 by sinking 10,000 free throws, enabling 20 kids to join basketball in 2024.

“Helping all kids get in the game is vitally important, not just to us, but to all our communities,” said Jason Smith, Winnipeg Sea Bears president. “The benefits of sport are life-changing and life-long and no child should have to sit on the sidelines due to cost.”

This partnership aims to boost basketball’s growth, the fifth-largest sport supported by KidSport in Manitoba.

KidSport is a national nonprofit assisting underprivileged kids aged 18 and under with sports registration fees. In 2023, KidSport Manitoba provided $539,587 to 1,506 kids, with $50,253 supporting 144 in basketball alone.