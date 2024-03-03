Police Arrest Drivers of Two Stolen Vehicles Overnight

Winnipeg police arrested multiple people overnight following two separate stolen vehicle chases.

The first occurred just before midnight Sunday when officers spotted a stolen 2004 Ford F-350 in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and St. James Street.

The driver immediately fled after noticing police and sped away, colliding with two other vehicles, causing extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

Air 1 was called in to maintain a visual on the vehicle.

A few minutes later, police deployed a spike strip and the vehicle came to a rest in a snowbank in the 200 block of Rita Street.

The driver fled on foot, but was soon apprehended in the 200 block of Ainslie Street with the help of a police dog.

James Ayres, 32, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

A 29-year-old female passenger, from Winnipeg, was also arrested and faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was released.

In the second incident, police spotted a stolen 2011 Mazda 3 Sport at around 12:46 a.m. Sunday near Valour Road and St. Matthews Avenue.

Air 1 was again called in to monitor the vehicle as the driver sped off, colliding with a tactical support team vehicle at Burrows Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street. No injuries were reported.

The driver was then quickly taken into custody in the 1000 block of Magnus Avenue after a short foot pursuit.

Quinton James Blake Manningway, 33, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiples offences. He remains in custody.

Police also arrested a man and a woman at the time, who were passengers, but released them without charges.