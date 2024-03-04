Man Charged in Weekend Homicide in Emerson

Manitoba RCMP have charged a suspect after the death of a 48-year-old man in Emerson on Friday night.

Police were called to a home on 2nd Street just after 7:30 p.m. and located the homeowner deceased inside.

Investigators determined the death to be an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him on Sunday.

Ryan Wiens, 28, of Steinbach, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and was to appear in court on Monday.