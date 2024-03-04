Home » News » Man Charged in Weekend Homicide in Emerson

Man Charged in Weekend Homicide in Emerson

March 4, 2024 11:01 AM | News


The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP have charged a suspect after the death of a 48-year-old man in Emerson on Friday night.

Police were called to a home on 2nd Street just after 7:30 p.m. and located the homeowner deceased inside.

Investigators determined the death to be an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him on Sunday.

Ryan Wiens, 28, of Steinbach, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and was to appear in court on Monday.


