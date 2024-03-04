Police Officer Bit by Suspect in Downtown Winnipeg

A Winnipeg police officer received treatment in hospital Saturday night after being bit by a suspect in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Police were responding to a multi-dwelling apartment building at around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check on a man reported to be acting erratically.

Officers arrived to find the man causing a disturbance and being aggressive toward members of the public. He was located outside the building exhibiting signs of experiencing an agitated chaotic event due to apparent drug use.

Police tried to put handcuffs on the man, when he bit one of the officers and attempted to bite a second. The suspect was taken to hospital in stable condition and was later released. The injured officer also received medical attention at the hospital for a lower-body injury.

During the arrest, several tenants from the apartment building threw items from balconies down to street level at the officers, including a piece of carry-on luggage. Nobody was struck or injured by the thrown items.

A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges. He remains in custody.