Woman Assaulted After Letting Suspect Use Workplace Washroom

WINNIPEG — A retail worker was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after letting a woman use her workplace washroom.

Police were called to a food establishment in the 2200 block of McPhillips Street at around 9:20 p.m.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim and her co-worker provided the suspect access to their washroom shortly before closure. After closing the business for the night, the two employees were approached by the suspect outside, who began assaulting one of the workers, rendering her unconscious on the ground. The suspect then fled with the victim’s backpack, which contained personal property.

Emergency crews arrived to find the woman suffering from upper-body injuries and transported her to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Tyesha Autumn Baptiste, 24, of Winnipeg, was charged with robbery and remains in custody.