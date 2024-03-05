Uncovering Truths About Mining

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the Mining Association of Manitoba Inc.

Mining is one of our province’s best kept secrets — most people know little about the modern mines operating today. But Manitoba’s mining industry is a big deal.

“We’ve been blessed with these world-renowned deposits like the Thompson nickel belt, along with lithium, copper, and gold,” says Stacy Kennedy, President of the Mining Association of Manitoba Inc. (MAMI) and Director of Manitoba Operations for Vale in Thompson.

The province is poised to be a global industry leader, with known occurrences of 29 of the 31 critical minerals identified by Natural Resources Canada as essential to global economic security and stability.

What does that mean? Scott Anderson, Vice-President, Exploration for 1911 Gold Corporation, explains.

“These are many of the things we take for granted that we deal with every day, like driving in a car or talking on the phone or watching TV,” Anderson says. “All of that comes about through both the mining and exploration industries. Without those industries, many of the things we rely on in our daily lives would simply not exist.”

In other words, demand is booming, domestically and globally. The mining industry already contributes over $1 billion annually to the Manitoba economy, with approximately 2,400 employees across the province and average salaries of over $100,000 annually according to Stats Canada.

As the industry grows more, mining can provide high-quality jobs and career opportunities to young people and folks across the province, even playing an important part in Indigenous economic reconciliation through engagements and partnerships.

All of this happens as minerals are sourced under some of the world’s most stringent environmental standards, with extensive consultation with Indigenous communities.

Mining’s positive impacts go far beyond company profits. Kennedy points to places like Thompson, Flin Flon, Snow Lake, Wabowden, Lynn Lake, and Leaf Rapids, where mines are deeply connected to the social fabric, infrastructure, and financial well-being of each community.

“It’s the jobs that are created, it’s thousands of people who are earning their livelihood, and the businesses those people and the mines support. An influx of people buying and building homes impacts your hardware store, it impacts the city’s tax base, and it creates a very positive domino effect for all,” she says.

Now that’s a big deal.