The Bros. Landreth to Play Anniversary Show at The Burt

The Bros. Landreth are set to perform this spring as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Let it Lie.

The band will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Thursday, May 9.

Let it Lie won the 2015 JUNO Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year and earned The Bros. Landreth a nomination for International Artist of the Year at the 2016 UK Americana Music Awards.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50 plus fees.