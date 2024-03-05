U Sports Track and Field Championships Kick Off with High Hopes and Olympic Dreams

WINNIPEG — The anticipation is mounting as the University of Manitoba Bisons gear up to host the prestigious U Sports Track and Field Championship from March 7-9.

The event promises to showcase the elite talents of Canadian athletes as they vie for glory and pave their paths toward the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris in July.

“We can’t wait to see our athletes compete at home on their own track,” said Gene Muller, director of athletics and recreation at the U of M. “It’s an incredible experience, not only for them but for the whole province, to watch and cheer them on at what is often the best meet in the country.”

Fifth-year Bison and three-time shot put gold medalist, Anna McConnell, is one of the student-athletes competing.

“To compete at home is just amazing and so exciting. We’ve been waiting for this moment since we found out we were going to host,” said McConnell, one of the teams’ captains.

Dawson Mann, a fourth-year Bison currently ranked #1 in the 600 metre, says the men’s team has its sights set on winning the championship banner.

“We’re focusing only on what we can control. We’ve been preparing all year just to go out there and perform to the best of our abilities,” said Mann.

The Bisons last hosted the national championship in 2019, when the men’s team took home third place, their first time on the podium since 1996, and both teams earned medals in six events.

The event will stream live on CBCSports.ca, and CBC Gem.

For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit Showpass.com.