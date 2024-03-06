Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Relief Pitcher Joey Steele

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed relief pitcher Joey Steele for the 2024 season.

The San Francisco native pitched last season for the Lexington Counter Clocks of the Atlantic League, where he posted a 2-4 record with a 3.61 earned run average and three saves in 49 appearances. He also averaged 1.58 strikeouts per innings pitched.

“Joey was one of the first players we targeted this off-season,” said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. “He wanted to wait until after his winter ball season in Australia before making a decision and I’m beyond excited he chose to pitch for the Goldeyes. He will almost certainly take over the closers’ role and I expect him to be one of the best this league has to offer.”

With the Goldeyes, Steele will be reunited with starter Landen Bourassa and catcher Rob Emery, who were his teammates at the University of San Francisco.

Winnipeg now has 15 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.