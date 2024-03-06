Krispy Kreme Opening Winnipeg Location in Late Spring

WINNIPEG — Krispy Kreme Canada will open its much-anticipated doughnut shop in south Winnipeg in late spring.

The company said Wednesday that its 4,600-square-foot store at 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway marks a milestone for the brand’s growth in Canada.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of our fresh, hot, light and airy doughnuts to our friends in Winnipeg,” said Levi Hetrick, chief growth officer at Krispy Kreme Canada. “The Hot Light Theatre Shop will certainly be a hit, giving a front-row seat to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable.”

The location is the first for Krispy Kreme in Winnipeg and has been creating fanfare online, with many posting construction progress pictures of the building.

The company is already recruiting for employees ahead of the opening.